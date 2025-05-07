Bizclik Media Launches May Editions Of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine And Manufacturing Digital
The May editions feature insights from Avery Dennison, Graphite Connect, Merck KGaA, Grupo Herdez, SEAT, UPS and others, exploring supply chain resilience, procurement transformation and the future of manufacturing innovation.
LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media and publishing company, has published the May 2025 editions of Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital . These leading titles continue to deliver in-depth interviews, strategic insights and global perspectives on supply chain, procurement and industrial transformation.
Supply Chain Digital – May 2025 Edition
This edition features a cover interview with Mike Colarossi, who details Avery Dennison's digital roadmap to support a more circular supply chain.
Additional features include :
-
Straumann Group: Sandra A. A. on procurement-led transformation
Merck KGaA: EVP and CPO on reshaping tail spend strategies
Grupo Herdez: CPO Javier Carnevali P. on aligning sustainability with strategy
UPS and Frigo-Trans: Exploring the next phase of cold chain logistics with Kate Gutmann and Reiner Ross
Infor: Steven Levy on supplier relationships in uncertain global markets
People Moves: Career updates from Valerie Blatt, Bertrand Juvigny and Steffen Behrens
Top 10 Women in Supply Chain: Celebrating global leadership across the industry
Event Preview: A look ahead to Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Chicago
Read the May edition
Procurement Magazine – May 2025 Edition
The May issue spotlights leaders and innovators shaping procurement's future, beginning with cover feature Conrad Smith, CEO of Graphite Connect, on revolutionising supplier management.
Featured content includes :
-
Coupa Software: Whitepaper on reimagining S2P and autonomous procurement
Straumann Group: Sandra A. A. on strategic transformation
Merck KGaA: EVP and CPO on advanced tail spend management
Grupo Herdez: Javier Carnevali P. on embedding sustainability in procurement
Jabil: Graham Scott on procurement strategy in semiconductors
Kimberly-Clark: James Hallam on traceability and climate-led logistics
Arkestro: Edmund Zagorin on managing procurement risk and resilience
People Moves: Executive updates from across the sector
Top 10 Women in Procurement
Expert insights from DB Schenker, SAP, and Globality Inc.
Read the May edition
Manufacturing Digital – May 2025 Edition
This issue highlights how manufacturers are accelerating innovation, digitalisation and sustainable transformation.
Key features include :
-
Straumann Group: Sandra A. A. on positioning procurement as a strategic service
Seven Up Bottling Company: Inside the company's digital transformation
Spotfire: Brad Hopper on how visual data science supports semiconductor innovation
ABB: An inside look at lean manufacturing and motor waste reduction
Epson UK and Epson I: Exploring sustainable solutions through digital textile printing
SEAT: Markus Haupt, Vice President for Production and Logistics, discusses electrification strategy and performance
Top 10 Automation Leaders: Showcasing companies advancing the shift from automation to autonomy
Read the May edition
About BizClik
BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK. The company operates a diverse portfolio of global brands and executive communities across industries including Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber and Sustainability.
For more information, visit:
