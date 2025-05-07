Bizclik Media Launches May Editions Of Supply Chain Digital, Procurement Magazine And Manufacturing Digital

The May editions feature insights from Avery Dennison, Graphite Connect, Merck KGaA, Grupo Herdez, SEAT, UPS and others, exploring supply chain resilience, procurement transformation and the future of manufacturing innovation.

LONDON, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing B2B digital media and publishing company, has published the May 2025 editions of Supply Chain Digital , Procurement Magazine and Manufacturing Digital . These leading titles continue to deliver in-depth interviews, strategic insights and global perspectives on supply chain, procurement and industrial transformation.

Supply Chain Digital – May 2025 Edition

This edition features a cover interview with Mike Colarossi, who details Avery Dennison's digital roadmap to support a more circular supply chain.

Additional features include :



Straumann Group: Sandra A. A. on procurement-led transformation

Merck KGaA: EVP and CPO on reshaping tail spend strategies

Grupo Herdez: CPO Javier Carnevali P. on aligning sustainability with strategy

UPS and Frigo-Trans: Exploring the next phase of cold chain logistics with Kate Gutmann and Reiner Ross

Infor: Steven Levy on supplier relationships in uncertain global markets

People Moves: Career updates from Valerie Blatt, Bertrand Juvigny and Steffen Behrens

Top 10 Women in Supply Chain: Celebrating global leadership across the industry Event Preview: A look ahead to Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: Chicago

Read the May edition

Procurement Magazine – May 2025 Edition

The May issue spotlights leaders and innovators shaping procurement's future, beginning with cover feature Conrad Smith, CEO of Graphite Connect, on revolutionising supplier management.

Featured content includes :



Coupa Software: Whitepaper on reimagining S2P and autonomous procurement

Straumann Group: Sandra A. A. on strategic transformation

Merck KGaA: EVP and CPO on advanced tail spend management

Grupo Herdez: Javier Carnevali P. on embedding sustainability in procurement

Jabil: Graham Scott on procurement strategy in semiconductors

Kimberly-Clark: James Hallam on traceability and climate-led logistics

Arkestro: Edmund Zagorin on managing procurement risk and resilience

People Moves: Executive updates from across the sector

Top 10 Women in Procurement Expert insights from DB Schenker, SAP, and Globality Inc.

Read the May edition

Manufacturing Digital – May 2025 Edition

This issue highlights how manufacturers are accelerating innovation, digitalisation and sustainable transformation.

Key features include :



Straumann Group: Sandra A. A. on positioning procurement as a strategic service

Seven Up Bottling Company: Inside the company's digital transformation

Spotfire: Brad Hopper on how visual data science supports semiconductor innovation

ABB: An inside look at lean manufacturing and motor waste reduction

Epson UK and Epson I: Exploring sustainable solutions through digital textile printing

SEAT: Markus Haupt, Vice President for Production and Logistics, discusses electrification strategy and performance Top 10 Automation Leaders: Showcasing companies advancing the shift from automation to autonomy

Read the May edition

