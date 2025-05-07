Avika Gor Calls Operation Sindoor A Bold Message Against Terrorism

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) 'Balika Vadhu' fame Avika Gor has voiced her support for the Indian Armed Forces and expressed deep sorrow for the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

In a heartfelt message, the actress emphasized the need for unity and strength in the face of terrorism while lauding Operation Sindoor as a powerful and necessary response. Sharing her thoughts, Avika said,“As an Indian,“ my heart goes out to the victims of the Pahalgam incident and their families, and I stand with our armed forces and every citizen who believes in justice and peace. Operation Sindoor is a bold message that terrorism will not go unanswered. We must stay united, resilient, and hopeful for a future where such actions are no longer necessary.”

Devoleena Bhattacharjee also shared a powerful message of support for the Indian Armed Forces in the wake of Operation Sindoor, India's bold counterstrike following the Pahalgam terror attack. Reacting strongly to the brutality of the recent attack, the 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress wrote,“Shot after asking religion, now you will pay a huge price The soul of India was attacked; now you will be mixed in the soil Hail India. Hail India. Hail Indian army India strikes back with #OperationSindoor.”

Actor Romiit Raaj shared,“Heartfelt prayers for our brave armed forces leading Operation Sindoor with unmatched courage against terrorism. May God protect our soldiers, our nation, and every citizen. It's a proud moment. My country also has to take a stand and they took it. Jai Hind!!.”

Several celebrities, including Hina Khan, Rupali Ganguly, Munawar Faruqui, and Rahul Vaidya, took to social media to applaud the Indian Army for its bravery, precision, and strategic execution during Operation Sindoor.

The mission, which was conducted without breaching Pakistani airspace, successfully targeted nine high-risk locations linked to recent terror activities against India. Among the areas hit were Muridke, Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir-regions long associated with terrorist infrastructure.