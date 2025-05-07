Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
IPL 2025: Hardik Could've Gone For Three Sixes Too: Jayawardene Defends Chahar For 19Th Over In Loss To GT


2025-05-07 03:30:23
(MENAFN- IANS) NoneMumbai, May 7 (IANS) Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene defended the team's decision to give the final over to Deepak Chahar, insisting the three-wicket loss to Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium past midnight on Tuesday came down to execution, not strategy.

