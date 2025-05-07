403
China, Japan Express Concern Over India, Pakistan Conflict
(MENAFN) China on Wednesday described India’s recent missile attacks on locations in Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled area of Kashmir as “regrettable,” and called on both nations to act with caution.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized its concern regarding the mounting tensions between the neighboring countries, stating, "China finds India’s military operation early this morning regrettable. We are concerned about the ongoing situation. India and Pakistan are and will always be each other’s neighbors."
Reaffirming its firm stance against terrorism, Beijing appealed to both sides to prioritize peace and regional equilibrium.
The ministry’s statement continued by saying, "China opposes all forms of terrorism. We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation."
In a similar vein, Japan also voiced its unease over the situation and called for peaceful engagement through “dialogue.” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi issued a statement strongly denouncing the April 22 terror attack in Kashmir, affirming Japan’s deep worry over possible retaliation and military intensification. He remarked, "In regard to the terrorist act that occurred in Kashmir on April 22, our country firmly condemns such acts of terrorism.
Furthermore, we express strong concern that this situation may lead to further retaliatory exchanges and escalate into a full-scale military conflict."
He further stressed the importance of regional harmony, stating, "For the peace and stability of South Asia, we strongly urge both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and stabilize the situation through dialogue."
India confirmed that it carried out strikes on multiple urban centers in Pakistan and in territory administered by Pakistan.
In response, Pakistan condemned the assaults, labeling them a breach of its sovereignty, and insisted that it maintains the authority to retaliate if necessary.
The increasing hostility between these nuclear-armed nations follows a deadly incident on April 22 in Pahalgam, located in Indian-controlled Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives. India attributed the assault to Pakistan, citing alleged cross-border involvement.
However, Pakistan denied any involvement in the deadly episode.
