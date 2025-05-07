Azerbaijan's Top Diplomat Begins Official Visit To Iraq
On May 7, 2025, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, embarked on an official visit to the Republic of Iraq.
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the visit will include a meeting between Minister Bayramov and Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fuad Hussein. Several other high-level bilateral meetings are also scheduled to take place during the visit.
