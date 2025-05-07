Perfect Moving & Storage Offers 15% Discount On Weekends For NYC Residents And Businesses

Perfect Moving Truck

- Rock KatnicNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Perfect Moving & Storage Offers 15% Discount on Weekend Moving Services for NYC Residents and BusinessesPerfect Moving & Storage, a trusted moving and storage provider, is introducing a new promotional offer for New York City residents and businesses. The company is providing a 15% discount on weekend moving services, allowing clients to take advantage of a more convenient moving schedule.The flexibility of moving over the weekend enables residents to manage their relocations without taking time off from work, while businesses can minimize disruption to their operations by moving during non-business hours. Weekend moves are a practical option for those who prefer to settle in their new spaces with minimal interference to their daily routines.“We recognize the challenges of scheduling a move in New York City,” said Rock Katnic, President of Perfect Moving & Storage.“By offering a discount on weekend moves, we aim to provide a solution that helps our clients streamline their move, whether they're relocating within the city or beyond.”Perfect Moving & Storage also offers a range of specialized services for businesses, including overnight moving options, to ensure minimal disruption to business activities. These services cater to the specific needs of organizations looking to relocate their operations efficiently and with minimal downtime.The company has built a reputation for reliability and high customer satisfaction. With over 1,500 positive reviews and a 5.0-star customer rating, Perfect Moving & Storage is known for its professionalism and attention to detail in residential and commercial moving.To learn more about the weekend discount or to schedule a move, interested clients can visit or contact the company at 212-601-2721.About Perfect Moving & StoragePerfect Moving & Storage is a moving and storage service provider serving New York City and the surrounding areas. The company offers local and long-distance moving, full-service storage, packing and unpacking, and eco-friendly moving solutions. With years of experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Perfect Moving & Storage continues to serve its clients with efficient, reliable, and professional moving services.

