Trump terminates virus research funding
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order cutting off federal funding for “gain-of-function” research on viruses and biological agents, both within the US and in foreign countries like China.
Gain-of-function research, which can enhance the transmissibility or severity of pathogens, became a controversial topic following the COVID-19 pandemic. Trump has long claimed that the virus may have originated from a lab in Wuhan, China, where US-funded studies were being conducted—a claim China has strongly denied, accusing the US of defamation.
The new directive states that this type of research poses serious risks, potentially resulting in mass casualties, a weakened healthcare system, and threats to national and economic security. As a precaution, Trump has ordered a complete halt to funding for such research in “countries of concern” like China and Iran, asserting that American taxpayer money should never support projects that could jeopardize national safety.
Domestically, similar research activities will be paused for at least 120 days while current policies governing dual-use research are reviewed and possibly replaced.
The executive order also criticizes the previous administration under President Joe Biden for endorsing risky virus studies both in the US and overseas, where American oversight is limited.
Meanwhile, Russia has accused the US of supporting bioweapons research near its borders, particularly in Ukraine and other neighboring countries. Although Washington has confirmed its support for labs in Ukraine, it insists these facilities are focused on disease prevention and vaccine development. Moscow claims that some projects from Ukraine have been shifted to other post-Soviet states, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
