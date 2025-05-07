Philippine Embassy In Lisbon Conducts Field Missions In Portugal And Angola For The 2025 National Elections

The Philippine Embassy in Lisbon, Portugal conducted three field pre-voting enrollment and voting missions for the 2025 National Elections overseas. These missions were held from 26 to 28 April 2025 in Luanda, Angola and on 04 May 2024, in the cities of Porto and Faro, Portugal.

Overseas Filipinos who encountered challenges in the online voting system received assistance in their pre-voting enrollment and in casting their votes, with particular attention given to vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, seniors, and others experiencing difficulties in enrolling and/or casting their votes in the online election.

The Embassy also provided assistance to citizens now based in Portugal but registered in other jurisdictions, and encouraged unregistered walk-in clients to participate in the next voter registration cycle.

The Philippine Embassy continues to encourage all Filipinos to exercise their right to vote, and reminds all overseas voters in Portugal of the following important dates:

07 May 2025 (4:59 PM, Lisbon Time): End of Enrollment Period for Registered Voters

12 May 2025 (12:00 NN, Lisbon Time): End of Voting Period.

