Bitcoin Tops $96K As Etfs And Key Bills Ignite Crypto Markets
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to CoinMarketCap and Farside Investors, the global crypto market cap rose to $2.98 trillion early May 7, 2025. Bitcoin climbed above $96,000 through the Asian session on ETF inflows and fading rate fears.
