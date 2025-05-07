'None Of Us Wants War,' Omar Abdullah Hails Operation Sindoor, Calls Military Strikes In Pak, Pok A 'Right Method'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Following Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces during the early hours of Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the conflict began with the killing of 26 civilians in Pahalgam. He asserted that India targeted only terror sites in Pakistan.

Omar Abdullah told ANI,“It began with Pahalgam where our 26 innocent civilians were killed and the government had said that we will get a befitting reply...This was the right method to reply...only terror sites in Pakistan were hit not military area or civilians...But, Pakistan has bombed some of the areas, and our civilians were targeted in it."

He further added, "They started it, not us...We were living peacefully...we did not start this...none of us want war...we want the situation to improve again, but first Pakistan needs to lower their guns...”

Security measures in J&K

Additionally, J&K CM met with officials to assess the security measures along the border areas. He instructed officials to focus on protecting civilians and ensuring a quick response.

“Held a meeting to assess the security and preparedness along the border/Loc areas. Emphasis laid on safeguarding civilian lives, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring swift response to any emerging challenges,” the Office of the Chief Minister (J&K) posted on X.

“Assessed the ground situation along the border and LoC. Divisional Commissioners and DCs briefed on the prevailing situation. Emphasised on safeguarding civilian lives and ensuring timely response at all levels,” another post read.

Previously, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Abdullah following the Operation Sindoor amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, reported ANI.

Amit Shah is also in touch with J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinh and the Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the situation and directed the district collectors to move villagers from vulnerable regions.

"I've also directed the DC's for the shifting of villagers from vulnerable areas to safer locations and ensuring boarding, lodging, food, medicare and transportation. We will ensure the safety of every citizen. Jai Hind!" J&K Office of Lieutenant Governor wrote on X.

Sinha said that the government was prepared to deal with any eventuality.

“Took stock of the situation in the border districts of J&K UT with all the senior administrative, police and district officials, including DCS of all the border districts. I'm closely monitoring the situation, and the government is fully prepared to deal with any eventuality,” J&K Office of Lieutenant Governor informed in a separate post on X.

Omar Abdullah's statement and the security measures have been tightened in J&K after the Indian Armed Forces launched military strikes in nine locations of Pakistan and PoK in a joint military action called Operation Sindoor , targeting terror infrastructure in the region.

India informed a media briefing on Operation Sindoor that the joint military operation lasted around 25 minutes. The strikes started at 1:05 a.m. on Wednesday, May 7, and ended by 1:30 a.m.

This military strike comes days after the deadly Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir that claimed 26 lives.

(With inputs from ANI)