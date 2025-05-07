Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US, UK Issue 'Do Not Travel' Advisory For Parts Of India And Pakistan After Op Sindoor

2025-05-07 03:10:30
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The United States (US) and the United Kingdoms (UK) have advised its citizens not to travel to parts of India and Pakistan following India's Operation Sindoor to target terror infrastructure in Pakistan, in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack.

The US

In a security alert, titled 'Military Activity and Closed Airspace', the US said,“US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

The US Department of State has also issued a 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Pakistan generally.

The UK

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned UK citizens against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, 10 miles of the Line of Control (the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries) and the Balochistan province of Pakistan.

