US, UK Issue 'Do Not Travel' Advisory For Parts Of India And Pakistan After Op Sindoor
In a security alert, titled 'Military Activity and Closed Airspace', the US said,“US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”
The US Department of State has also issued a 'Reconsider Travel' advisory for Pakistan generally.The UK
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office warned UK citizens against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, 10 miles of the Line of Control (the de facto border that divides disputed Kashmir between the two countries) and the Balochistan province of Pakistan.
