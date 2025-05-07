Srinagar Airport Closure Disrupts Hajj Travel Plans For J&K Pilgrims, 2 Flights Cancelled

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee has officially cancelled two scheduled Hajj flights for today and tomorrow, severely disrupting travel plans for hundreds of pilgrims.
Executive Officer J&K Haj Committee, Dr Shujhat Ahmad Qureshi said that Hajj flight initially scheduled for today has been cancelled due to the ongoing closure of Srinagar airport.
“Due to the prevailing situation, operations are temporarily suspended. The situation is assessed, but we had high chances of cancellation – which has now been confirmed,” Dr Qureshi said, as per news agency KNO.
Two flights scheduled for May 7 and 8 have been cancelled. The revised schedule, as per the Hajj panel's notification, will be communicated accordingly.
“There was only one flight with 320 pilgrims scheduled to depart from Srinagar to Madina today. As of now, there is no update on when services might resume. The closure of the airport and growing security concerns have left us with little clarity regarding upcoming schedules,” Dr Quershi said.
Read Also
PM Modi Chairs Meeting Of Union Cabinet
Shah Orders Chiefs Of Paramilitary Forces To Call Back Their Personnel Who Are On Leave: Sources
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN07052025000215011059ID1109516840
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the
information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept
any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images,
videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information
contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright
issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment