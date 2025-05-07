403
Eyewitnesses: Drones Target Port Sudan But No Casualties Reported
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PORT SUDAN, May 7 (KUNA) -- Drones targeted early on Wednesday key installations in Port Sudan, the temporary capital of the nation, for the fourth time in less than a week, according to witnesses.
No casualties were reported as a result of the attack, carried out early on Wednesday, on an army naval base, they told KUNA, adding that the military forces launched anti-aircraft rockets in the direction of the raiding pilotless planes.
On Wednesday, the port city witnessed an identical attack that set fuel tanks afire and inflicted damage at the naval facility, largely used for imports of humanitarian aid.
The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have recently stepped up attacks with the drones on military targets and vital facilities in the regions under the army control.
The Sudanese Army is locked up in a bloody warfare with the irregular forces in a costly conflict that has broken out after deep rifts over running state affairs and integrating the militia into the army. (end)
