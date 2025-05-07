403
China strongly criticizes CIA ‘provocation’
(MENAFN) China has strongly criticized the CIA for releasing Chinese-language recruitment videos aimed at attracting informants from within the country, labeling the move a “political provocation.”
At a press briefing on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian accused the US of engaging in subversive activities and violating international norms. He condemned Washington for using “despicable methods” to steal secrets, interfere in other nations’ internal affairs, and recruit foreign officials.
“The US not only maligns China, but also openly seeks to recruit Chinese citizens, including government personnel, to spy for them,” Lin said. He vowed that Beijing would take all necessary steps to combat foreign infiltration and protect China’s sovereignty and national interests.
The CIA videos, released last Thursday, call on individuals in China with access to sensitive information—particularly in areas like trade, defense, diplomacy, and technology—to secretly cooperate with the agency. They also offer guidance on how to securely contact the CIA while guaranteeing anonymity.
The incident follows a similar case last month, when Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service released its own video aimed at persuading CIA agents to defect and help end the Ukraine conflict—an apparent counter to earlier US attempts to reach Russian engineers through targeted video campaigns.
