Swami Chaitanya Keerti Ji Honored With Life Membership Of World Peace Foundation
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, India – Marwah Studios proudly presented the Life Membership of the World Peace Development and Research Foundation to Swami Chaitanya Keerti Ji during his esteemed visit to the campus. The honor recognizes his decades-long commitment to meditation, spirituality, and human consciousness.
Swami Chaitanya Keerti was initiated into Osho's Neo Sannyas movement in 1971 and has since remained a devoted guide in the field of meditation, impacting countless lives with his teachings and presence.
A special program featuring Swami Chaitanya Keerti Ji was recorded on MSTV, highlighting his spiritual journey and insights into mindfulness and inner peace.
“We have always believed in spirituality, which teaches you humanity. And there is no religion bigger than humanity,” said Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios, while presenting the membership to Swami Ji.
This event is a testament to Marwah Studios' continued efforts in promoting peace, spiritual harmony, and human values across the globe.
