China Agrees To Hold High-Level Trade Talks With US
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, May 7 (KUNA) -- China announced, Wednesday, it will hold high-level talks with the United States upcoming Friday, aimed at easing tension from the ongoing "reciprocal" tariff trade war sparked by US President Donald Trump, since April.
According to a statement by China's Foreign Ministry, broadcasted on China Central Television (CCTV), Vice Premier He Lifeng will visit Switzerland from May 9 to 12, during which he will meet with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent
In related statement, China's Ministry of Commerce said it had agreed to held talks with Washington on tariffs after multiple US proposals.
"Based on full consideration of global expectations, China's interests, and the appeals of the US business community and consumers," it added.
The Chinese News Agency, Xinhua quoted the ministry, saying that the new US administration has started unilateral tariff measures that were unjustified and violation of international laws, affecting bilateral trade ties, undermining global economic order and direct threat to global recovery and growth.
The statement reaffirmed China's firm stance, emphasizing its determination to protect national development interests and the international economic and trade order.
It also emphasized the country's willingness to dialogue, saying, "our door remains open for negotiation, any dialogue and negotiation must be carried out on the premise of mutual respect, equal consultation, and mutual benefit."
The ministry urged the US to seriously address the global and domestic consequences of its tariff policies, correct its missteps, and work with Beijing to resolve mutual concerns.
It also warned Washington against making contradictory statements or using threats and coercion under the excuse of negotiations.
China reaffirmed its readiness to work with the global community, resist unilateral protectionism and bullying, uphold free trade and multilateralism, as well as building inclusive economic globalization. (end)
