Supreme Court supports Trump’s transgender army prohibition
(MENAFN) The US Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the Trump administration's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, allowing the controversial policy to take effect while legal battles continue. In a 6–3 decision issued on May 6, 2025, the court overturned a previous injunction by a Washington state judge and reinstated President Donald Trump's executive order titled “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness.”
The directive, signed shortly after Trump returned to office in January, bars transgender individuals from enlisting and mandates the dismissal of service members with a diagnosis of gender dysphoria or related symptoms. It also prohibits gender-affirming medical treatments for those currently serving, unless they commit to serving in their birth sex and forgo transitioning.
This decision revives a policy Trump first introduced in 2017, which was later reversed by President Joe Biden in 2021. Trump’s second administration has since rolled back numerous Biden-era directives, especially those aimed at supporting LGBTQ and minority communities.
The reinstated military ban follows broader actions by Trump to define gender strictly as male or female and to ban federal funding for gender transition procedures for anyone under 19. The administration has framed these moves as efforts to restore what it sees as traditional standards and protect military readiness.
