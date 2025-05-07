SPS Recognized As An Outsourcing Industry Leader By IAOP

At SPS, we are committed to helping our clients navigate the current volatile business climate



Customer References : Acknowledging companies that consistently deliver outstanding service to their top customers. This award underscores SPS's commitment to maintaining high service standards and delivering consistent value to its clients.

Awards & Certifications : Recognizing recent public accolades that demonstrate business and outsourcing excellence. SPS's dedication to quality is evidenced by numerous industry awards and ongoing certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 27001.

Programs for Social Impact : Honoring companies with exemplary corporate programs and outcomes related to community involvement, labor practices, human rights, fair operating practices, environmental impacts, and organizational governance. SPS's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives focus on sustainable practices and community engagement, ensuring positive societal and environmental impacts. Sustained Excellence : Celebrating organizations with more than five consecutive years of recognition by IAOP in the Global Outsourcing 100. 2025 marks SPS's 13th consecutive year on the list, highlighting its unwavering dedication to excellence and continuous improvement in the outsourcing industry.

Joerg Vollmer, CEO of SPS, commented on the achievement: "At SPS, we are committed to helping our clients navigate the current volatile business climate by leveraging our core values - Clients First, Delivering Excellence, and Innovative Thinking - to transform client operations, enhancing customer satisfaction, and driving business efficiency. As a global leader in technology-driven business transformation, we are proud to receive this recognition from IAOP, reaffirming the success of our approach and commitment to our clients."

The Global Outsourcing 100 recognizes the world's best outsourcing service providers and advisors. Judging is based on a rigorous scoring methodology, including an independent review by an IAOP panel with extensive experience in selecting outsourcing service providers and advisors. The GO100 and its sub-lists are essential references for companies seeking new and expanded relationships with top industry providers. The list includes companies from around the world offering a full spectrum of outsourcing services, including IT, business process outsourcing, facility services, real estate and capital asset management, manufacturing, and logistics.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work concepts to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

About IAOP

IAOP is THE sourcing community, with collaboration at its core, that drives exceptional business and societal outcomes. Our members and affiliates worldwide are digging deep at IAOP conferences, learning at IAOP chapter meetings, getting trained and certified at IAOP courses and workshops, and connecting through IAOP social media, all with one goal: better business results. Whether you are a customer, provider or advisor, new to collaborative business models like outsourcing, or an experienced professional, IAOP connects you and your organization to our growing global community and the resources you need to get the results your company deserves and demands. For more information and how you can become involved, visit .

About The Global Outsourcing 100

The Global Outsourcing 100, now in its nineteenth year, is a prestigious annual listing recognizing the world's top outsourcing service providers.

These lists, which encompass The Global Outsourcing 100 and its sub-lists, serve as indispensable resources for companies seeking to establish or expand relationships with the industry's foremost firms providing a diverse range of outsourcing services, beyond just information technology and BPO to include facility services, real estate, HR, financial services, banking, manufacturing, and more. Moreover, these lists feature not only today's industry leaders but also emerging stars of tomorrow.

It's important to note that companies of all sizes have the opportunity to apply for inclusion on these prestigious lists. Notably, IAOP Membership is not a requirement for consideration, and it does not factor into the compilation of the final lists.

To help ensure participation by a broad cross-section of the industry, The Global Outsourcing 100 list includes larger established global firms, referred to as 'Leaders,' smaller, faster-growing firms with less than $50 million per year in revenue and/or fewer than 5,000 employees, referred to as 'Rising Stars,' as well as 'Advisors,' regardless of size. Companies are first organized by Leader, Rising Star or Advisor criteria, then evaluated based on the four judging categories. The final list is composed of the top-scoring companies, regardless of type.

