The Backbone Of Tomorrow: Charps And The Vitality Of American Infrastructure On All Access With Andy Garcia

LOS ANGELES, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Viewers can discover the unseen efforts and cutting-edge technologies ensuring the reliability of America's essential energy infrastructure in an upcoming segment of "All Access with Andy Garcia," featuring the dedicated professionals at Charps.

Consumers can go behind the scenes with "All Access with Andy Garcia" to witness the critical work performed daily by the tradesmen and women of Charps. Set to film later this year, this insightful segment will explore how their specialized skills and unwavering commitment maintain and upgrade the nation's vital oil and gas pipelines. Viewers will also gain a fascinating look at PipeSense, innovative AI-powered technology that provides round-the-clock monitoring, acting as an intelligent guardian to safeguard both communities and the environment. This story highlights the dedication and ingenuity powering the infrastructure that underpins our daily lives.

"Maintaining America's energy infrastructure is about more than keeping the lights on - it's about shaping a safer, smarter future," said Joe Van Vynckt, CEO of Charps. "By merging our field-proven expertise with real-time AI technology like PipeSense, we're not only responding to today's challenges but anticipating tomorrow's needs."

The demand for energy in America continues its upward trajectory, placing unprecedented pressure on an aging infrastructure network, some of which has served the nation for over half a century. Addressing this challenge requires not only a dedicated and highly trained workforce but also the integration of forward-thinking technological solutions. Charps embodies this comprehensive commitment, providing a skilled team of tradespeople equipped to tackle the unique and often complex demands of pipeline maintenance and critical upgrades, frequently operating in challenging and remote terrains. Complementing their essential boots-on-the-ground expertise is PipeSense, a cutting-edge AI system that continuously analyzes a wealth of pipeline condition data, capable of detecting even minute anomalies in real-time. This powerful fusion of invaluable human skill and sophisticated artificial intelligence represents a significant leap forward in proactively ensuring the enhanced safety, long-term efficiency, and overall reliability of our nation's vital energy transportation network, ultimately playing a crucial role in protecting the diverse communities through which these essential arteries run. This upcoming segment aims to significantly broaden public understanding of the immense and often unseen effort, alongside the remarkable technological innovation, that is fundamentally involved in the continuous process of keeping America reliably powered and its environment safeguarded for generations to come.

About All Access with Andy Garcia: "All Access with Andy Garcia" is a Public Television program that takes viewers on a journey to explore the inner workings of dynamic companies and their contributions to various sectors. Hosted by the acclaimed actor Andy Garcia, the program aims to educate and inspire audiences by showcasing the dedication and innovation driving American businesses. Learn more at:

About Charps LLC: Charps LLC is a leading provider of specialized services for the maintenance, integrity, and upgrade of critical infrastructure, including oil and gas pipelines. With a dedicated team of skilled tradespeople and a commitment to innovation, Charps ensures the reliability and safety of these essential assets. Their family of companies includes NorMinn Industrial, TVT, and PipeSense, a developer of cutting-edge AI-powered pipeline monitoring technology. Learn more at:

SOURCE All Access

