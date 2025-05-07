Intchains Group Limited To Report Unaudited First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Thursday, May 22, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intchains Group Limited (Nasdaq: ICG) (“we,” or the“Company”), a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2025 ended March 31, 2025. Conference Call Information The Company's management team will host an earnings conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time on May 22, 2025 (8:00 AM Beijing Time on May 23, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Intchains Group Limited First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call Date: May 22, 2025 Time: 8:00 PM U.S. Eastern Time Registration Link:





All participants must use the link provided above to complete the online registration process in advance of the conference call. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of dial-in numbers and a personal access PIN, which will be used to join the conference call.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's IR website at .

About Intchains Group Limited

Intchains Group Limited is a company that engages in the provision of altcoin mining products, the strategic acquisition and holding of Ethereum-based cryptocurrencies, and the active development of innovative Web3 applications. For more information, please visit the Company's website at: .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Intchains Group Limited

Investor relations

Email: ...

Redhill

Belinda Chan

Tel: +852-9379-3045

Email: ...