Nine Terror Hideouts Hit Between 1.05 -1.30 AM: Women Officers Give Account Of 'Operation Sindoor'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Under 'Operation Sindoor', India has bombed multiple terror bases and camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as well as Pakistan, two women officers of the Indian Armed Forces informed the media on Wednesday.

Colonel Sophia and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, in a press conference with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, said that the military strikes were carried out between 1.05 to 1.30 a.m. in the wee hours on Wednesday on credible intelligence inputs and the purpose was to decimate and destroy the terror infrastructure, terror launching pads and indoctrination centres across the border.

The women officers also documented the details of calibrated and measured retaliation and gave a detailed account of terror factories operating from those centres.

Terror camps bombed in PoK

Sawai Nala, Muzaffarabad - This was situated about 30 km from the Line of Control (LoC) and was a training centre of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Those who carried out terror strikes in Gulmarg in 2024, those who unleashed mayhem in Pahalgam on April 22, got trained at this centre.

Syedna Bilal, Muzaffarabad was a Jaish-e-Mohammed camp, which stands decimated now.

Kotli Gulpur was a noted Lashkar base. The operatives trained here used to inflict terror in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri and Poonch regions. The terrorists, who were trained here, had attacked the Amanath pilgrims last year.

Barnala, Bimber, another terror camp in PoK is 9 km away from the LoC. This used to serve as a storage centre for IED and weapons.

Kotli Abbas camp, located at 13 km from LoC was a Lashkar-e-Taiba base, and fidayeen bombers were trained here.

Terror Targets in Pakistan

Sarjal, Sialkot, located about 6 km from the International Border (IB), used to train terrorists. In March 2025, 5 J&K cops were killed, and the perpetrators who did it were trained here.

Bahalwapur, the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) was a hiring centre and indoctrination centre.

Mehmoona Joya, Sialkot, situated 8 km from IB, served as the Hizbul Mujahideen centre. Terrorists trained here had carried out attacks in Pathankot.

Markaj Taiba, Muridke, about 18-25 km from the IB. At this centre, 26/11 killers were trained, including Ajmal Kasab and David Headley.