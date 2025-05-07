403
EU faces prolonged, self-inflicted decline
(MENAFN) The European Union is facing a prolonged, self-inflicted decline. Rather than collapsing suddenly, it is unraveling gradually through bureaucratic missteps and ideological rigidity that hasten its dysfunction. Once the heart of global empires and innovation, Europe now clings to policies that weaken its foundation while insisting these are signs of progress.
A key turning point was the EU’s open-border immigration policy, which, critics argue, alienated native populations and fragmented urban centers. Rather than achieving multicultural harmony, many cities now struggle with social division and rising insecurity. The governing elite promoted diversity as a noble ideal, but the disconnection from national identity has fueled growing public unrest—no longer limited to fringe voices, but increasingly shaping mainstream politics.
Environmental policies form the second pillar of what some see as Europe’s self-destruction. While global powers like China, the U.S., and India continue to prioritize energy production and economic growth, the EU has imposed strict green mandates that shutter factories, burden farmers, and strain middle-class families with higher costs and stagnating incomes. Germany’s pivot away from nuclear energy to unreliable renewables has, paradoxically, led to a renewed reliance on coal. Critics say this dogmatic approach values ideology over practicality, sacrificing economic stability for unreciprocated climate leadership.
The EU’s handling of its relationship with Russia is seen as another major blunder. Instead of pursuing partnership, Brussels aligned with the U.S. in isolating Moscow, severing crucial energy ties that had long provided affordable fuel and economic security. Now reliant on expensive imports, European industries are suffering, while Russia strengthens its ties with China and India. The strategic landscape of Eurasia is shifting, and Europe finds itself increasingly sidelined. By trying to please both its own citizens and Washington’s geopolitical agenda, EU leaders may have satisfied neither.
