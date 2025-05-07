BPC Instruments Reports Results For Q1 2025

LUND, Sweden, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments (publ) hereby publishes the interim report for the period January 1 - March 31, 2025. The interim report is available as an attachment to this release and on the company's website .

CEO Dr. Jing Liu comments:

"Demand for our technologies remains stable across key markets, although the first quarter came in below expectations. The outcome is mainly attributable to delayed orders from China, where the market continues to be affected by prolonged procurement processes and a challenging macroeconomic environment. During the period, we made strategic investments in innovation, organisational development and infrastructure-efforts that strengthen our operational capacity and support continued growth. While these investments have temporarily increased our cost base, we continue to see strong commercial activity and no indication of a shift in demand."

Q1 | 2025-01-01 – 2025-03-31

Net sales for the period amounted to 13,045 (15,143) KSEK.

EBIT for the period amounted to 955 (4,288) KSEK.

Net profit amounted to 303 (3,617) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the period amounted to 0.03 (0.35) SEK.

At the end of the period equity/asset ratio was 92% (88%).

Total cash and equivalents, including short-term investments, amounted to 59,999 (24,825) KSEK.

Significant events Q1 2025

On January 8, BPC announces its upcoming relocation to new premises in Hasslanda, Lund. Developed in collaboration with Wihlborgs Fastigheter, this facility will be constructed over the next 1.5 years, specifically designed to align with BPC's goals for long-term business expansion. The relocation is anticipated to take place in the summer of 2026.

On January 24, BPC announces that the Board of Director's has resolved, subject to the subsequent approval by the extraordinary general meeting, to carry out a directed share issue of approximately SEK 24.5 million, to the institutional investor Eiffel Investment Group. On February 12, BPC held an extra ordinary meeting that resolved the directed share issue to Eiffel Investment Group.

On February 20, BPC announces an order of approximately SEK 0.5 million from DairyExperts, a US-based organisation specialising in livestock health and nutrition. The order includes a Gas Endeavour® III system along with accessories designed to enhance feed analysis, optimise nutrition research, and drive innovation in the animal nutrition sector. The order is of strategic value and marks an important step in BPC's expansion into the U.S. animal nutrition market.

Highlights after the end of the period

On April 10, BPC announces the appointment of Hampus Darrell as new Chief Financial Officer. Hampus Darrell will step into the role of CFO in May 2025, succeeding Henrik Ljung.

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage:

