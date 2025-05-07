PINKY COLE GIFTS EQUITY TO HER DAY ONE EMPLOYEES ON NATIONAL TELEVISION IN POWERFUL COMEBACK MOMENT

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In an emotional and history-making appearance on The Tamron Hall Show today, Pinky Cole , founder and CEO of the iconic plant-based brand Slutty Vegan , announced that she gifted 1% equity each to two of her longest-serving employees-Taaj Parks and Angel Barnwell-as part of her powerful comeback story.Broadcast to a national audience, the moment brought tears to the studio as Cole publicly honored the loyalty, resilience, and dedication of the two women who stood by her side through the company's most turbulent times.“When the lights were off, they stayed. When the doors closed, they showed up anyway. Taaj and Angel were there when I had nothing left. And now that I've bought my company back, they deserve to own a piece of what they helped save,” said Cole on the show.This equity giveaway is part of Cole's renewed vision for Slutty Vegan 2.0, a restructured, refocused, and revitalized version of the brand that made her a household name. The new chapter emphasizes ownership, legacy, and loyalty, with Cole actively rewriting the playbook on how to reward those who help build a brand from the ground up.This is not the first time Cole has made bold moves in the name of equity. Last year, she gifted longtime employee Miesha Hambrick her own Slutty Vegan store, making headlines and setting a new standard for how Black women in leadership can uplift others in real time.“This isn't about bonuses or thank-you cards. It's about rewriting the rules,” Cole said.“If I win, we all win.”Today's announcement also kicks off the #BackLikeINeverLeft campaign, a week-long celebration of Slutty Vegan's comeback featuring limited-time menu items, surprise giveaways, and a renewed call to support Black-owned businesses built on purpose and community.ABOUT SLUTTY VEGAN:Founded by Pinky Cole in 2018, Slutty Vegan is a cultural phenomenon redefining plant-based dining. Known for its viral branding, celebrity following, and unapologetic approach to vegan food, the brand has grown into a multi-location powerhouse with plans to expand through franchising, licensing, and national partnerships.

