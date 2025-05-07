Gulf Alliance Hosts Meeting On The Coast's Thriving Blue Economy And Collaboration For A Healthier Gulf

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves welcomes attendees.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves welcomes attendees.

Opening plenary panelists (left to right): Natalie Guess, Brian Cuevas, Joel Lawhead, Megan Gima, and Kelly Echols.

Nearly 450 attendees from across the Gulf gathered to learn about the blue economy and collaborate on environmental issues of regional importance

- Mississippi Governor Tate ReevesBILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Nearly 450 attendees from state and federal agencies, universities, non-profits, and industry are gathering this week in Biloxi, Miss., to focus on the environmental and economic health of the Gulf region as part of the Gulf of America Alliance's 2025 All Hands Meeting.This year's meeting focused specifically on the importance of the coast's blue economy, which combines traditional industries like shipbuilding and fishing with cutting-edge technology and innovation. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves kicked off the meeting with a welcome to the event saying,“Mississippi holds the third highest concentration of blue economy jobs in the entire nation. Our eyes are set on what is next and the Gulf Coast is vital to our future.”A panel discussion followed, highlighting The University of Southern Mississippi's Gulf Blue, a program that fosters innovation by supporting late-stage startups and helping them engage with key partners and potential customers.“Gulf Blue is always on,” said Joel Lawhead with Tek Annoa, LLC.“Gulf Blue doesn't just demonstrate technology, it demonstrates solutions.” The Alliance also hosted an event showing off local oyster aquaculture operations to regional business and industry leaders.Throughout the week, attendees are participating in numerous workshops, professional development opportunities, and presentations on coastal community resilience, wildlife and fisheries, water quality, habitat restoration, environmental education, and marine debris. The overall goal of the meeting is to foster collaboration on these issues that impact the region as a whole, finding common solutions and identifying projects that will make a positive future impact.“Together, we are making a difference,” said Laura Bowie, executive director for the Gulf of America Alliance.“We're making the Gulf a better place through increased regional collaboration."About the Gulf of America Alliance The Gulf of America Alliance is a regional partnership focused on enhancing the environmental and economic health of the region through increased collaboration. Led by the five Gulf states, our network includes over 165 participating organizations from state and federal agencies, local governments, communities, academia, non-governmental organizations, and industry. Working with these partners, we address priority issues including coastal community resilience; data and monitoring; education; habitat; water resources; wildlife and fisheries; and marine debris. gulfofamericaallianceFacebook, Instagram and LinkedIn @gulfofamericaalliance

Christina Mohrman

Gulf of America Alliance

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.