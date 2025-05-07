403
Pakistan Brings Downs Indian Fighter Jets
(MENAFN) In a serious escalation between two nuclear-armed neighbors, Pakistan’s top defense official announced early Wednesday that the Pakistan Air Force had brought down five jets belonging to the Indian Air Force.
This action was described as a retaliatory measure following missile strikes launched by India.
Defense Minister Khawaja Asif told a private network, "The Pakistan Air Force has shot down at least five Indian fighter jets in response to India’s recent cross-border aggression."
Prior to this, Pakistan's military representative, Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, had affirmed that two Indian Air Force planes had been destroyed.
Speaking to a news agency, Chaudhry stated, "There are other reports of multiple damage that Pakistani forces, both on the ground and air, have inflicted. But I can confirm to you that at least two aircraft of the Indian Air Force have been downed."
His statement suggested that the scope of the operation might be broader than initially reported.
As of yet, Indian officials have not responded publicly to the reports released by Pakistan’s state media about the aircraft being downed.
The incident followed a series of missile assaults initiated by India, which hit multiple locations in Pakistan and areas controlled by Pakistan in the Kashmir region.
According to Chaudhry, Indian missiles targeted the cities of Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli, all fired from Indian territory.
Chaudhry confirmed that these attacks resulted in at least eight fatalities, left 35 individuals wounded, and that two people remain unaccounted for.
He indicated that six distinct locations had been attacked.
Pakistani defense sources mentioned that the Indian jets were brought down "while attempting to strike Pakistan using Indian airspace," suggesting that the aircraft were intercepted during offensive maneuvers.
