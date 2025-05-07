403
Premier says Canadian province possibly to hold secession referendum
(MENAFN) Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has said the province could hold a referendum on independence from Canada as early as next year, provided a citizen-led petition meets the required signature threshold. Her remarks follow renewed political tensions after the Liberal Party won a fourth term in the federal election, widening the rift between Ottawa and Alberta.
The western province, known for its oil and gas industry, has long criticized federal environmental policies that limit fossil fuel development, arguing they disproportionately harm Alberta’s economy. Smith’s comments came after the Alberta Prosperity Project launched a petition calling for a vote on secession, which gathered over 80,000 signatures within the first 36 hours of its launch on May 2.
“If Ottawa continues its decade-long pattern of targeting Alberta, it will be up to Albertans to decide our path,” Smith stated. She clarified that she does not personally support independence but said she would honor the outcome of a democratic vote.
Smith’s government recently introduced a bill to make it easier for citizen petitions to trigger referendums. The legislation lowers the required number of signatures from 20% to 10% of eligible voters from the last election and extends the collection period to 120 days. This means roughly 177,000 signatures would be needed to move forward with a referendum.
The premier emphasized Alberta's desire for autonomy in managing its natural resources, healthcare, and education—not special privileges. She expressed hope that cooperation with newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney's government would make secession unnecessary.
The federal election campaign had centered heavily on resisting U.S. influence, with Carney warning of potential consequences under President Donald Trump, who has even joked about Canada becoming America’s 51st state. Following the election, frustration in Alberta has intensified, particularly since the province overwhelmingly supported the Conservative Party, winning 34 of 37 seats. Similar discontent is brewing in Saskatchewan and, to a lesser extent, British Columbia.
