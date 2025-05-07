403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Reports 3 Deaths from Pakistan Gunfire
(MENAFN) The Indian Army reported on Wednesday that three civilians lost their lives due to cross-border gunfire originating from Pakistan in the region of Jammu and Kashmir.
According to an official release, "The Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and international border opposite Jammu and Kashmir."
The statement further noted, "Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling," emphasizing that the Indian forces are currently "responding in a proportionate manner."
This incident followed a series of missile operations carried out by India earlier that morning, which targeted nine separate locations in Pakistan and areas under Pakistan’s administration in Kashmir.
In response to these strikes, Pakistan's military confirmed that at least eight individuals were killed, 35 sustained injuries, and two persons remain unaccounted for.
India had previously stated that the missile strikes were directed at nine facilities believed to be part of "terrorist infrastructure" in both Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
The recent hostilities mark a significant increase in friction between the two nuclear-capable nations.
The surge in military activity comes shortly after a devastating incident on April 22 in Pahalgam, situated in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed.
India attributed the deadly event to Pakistan, alleging involvement through cross-border connections. Pakistan, however, firmly rejected these allegations, denying any participation in the violence.
According to an official release, "The Pakistan Army resorted to arbitrary firing, including artillery shelling from posts across the Line of Control and international border opposite Jammu and Kashmir."
The statement further noted, "Three innocent civilians lost their lives in indiscriminate firing/shelling," emphasizing that the Indian forces are currently "responding in a proportionate manner."
This incident followed a series of missile operations carried out by India earlier that morning, which targeted nine separate locations in Pakistan and areas under Pakistan’s administration in Kashmir.
In response to these strikes, Pakistan's military confirmed that at least eight individuals were killed, 35 sustained injuries, and two persons remain unaccounted for.
India had previously stated that the missile strikes were directed at nine facilities believed to be part of "terrorist infrastructure" in both Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir.
The recent hostilities mark a significant increase in friction between the two nuclear-capable nations.
The surge in military activity comes shortly after a devastating incident on April 22 in Pahalgam, situated in Indian-administered Kashmir, where 26 people were killed.
India attributed the deadly event to Pakistan, alleging involvement through cross-border connections. Pakistan, however, firmly rejected these allegations, denying any participation in the violence.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment