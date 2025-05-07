403
Orban accuses Zelensky of wanting Ukraine-friendly government in Budapest
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has accused Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky of wanting a pro-Kiev government in Budapest that would support Ukraine’s bid to join the European Union. Orban stated that Hungary would not allow foreign powers, including Kiev or Brussels, to dictate its national decisions.
Ukraine applied for EU membership in February 2022, shortly after the conflict with Russia escalated. The process requires unanimous approval from all current EU member states, including Hungary.
On Monday, Orban’s spokesperson, Zoltan Kovacs, posted on X quoting the prime minister during a parliamentary session, claiming that Zelensky is expecting Hungary to approve Ukraine’s fast-tracked EU entry, allegedly agreed upon with Brussels. Orban warned that Hungary’s sovereignty would not be compromised and again argued that Ukraine’s accession would harm the Hungarian economy.
To involve the public in the decision, Orban urged citizens to vote in Voks 2025—a national consultation featuring a single question about supporting Ukraine’s EU membership.
During the same session, Orban accused the opposition Democratic Coalition of serving EU interests and attempting to overthrow Hungary’s government, force Ukraine’s EU entry, involve Hungary in the war, and open the country to mass migration.
Orban has repeatedly criticized EU plans to admit Ukraine by 2030, a target mentioned by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. In response, Zelensky cited Hungarian polling suggesting 70% support Ukraine’s membership. However, the survey he referenced, conducted by the opposition Tisza Party, actually showed only 58% approval, with earlier polls reporting as low as 47%.
Orban reaffirmed on X that Hungary holds veto power and said, “There is no Ukrainian EU accession without Hungary,” insisting that “every Hungarian will have their say—whether you like it or not.”
Hungary has consistently opposed EU measures related to the Ukraine conflict, including military aid to Kiev and sanctions against Russia.
