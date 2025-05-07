Agillic Releases Q1 2025 Financial Results: Yoy, ARR From Subscriptions Is Up 4%, EBITDA Is Up DKK 0.2 Million, And Cash Flow From Operations Improved By DKK 1.9 Million
|Income statement
|Q1 2025
|Q1 2024
|Change
|YTD 2025
|YTD 2024
|Change
|Revenue subscriptions
|12.6
|12.6
|0%
|12.6
|12.6
|0%
|Revenue transactions
|2.1
|2.2
|-5%
|2.1
|2.2
|-5%
|Total revenue
|14.7
|14.8
|-1%
|14.7
|14.8
|-1%
|Gross profit
|12.0
|12.3
|-2%
|12.0
|12.3
|-2%
|Gross margin
|82%
|83%
|-
|82%
|83%
|-
|Other operating income
|0.0
|0.2
|-100%
|0.0
|0.2
|-100%
|Employee costs
|-7.6
|-8.6
|12%
|-7.6
|-8.6
|12%
|Operational costs
|-3.6
|-3.3
|-9%
|-3.6
|-3.3
|-9%
|EBITDA
|0.8
|0.6
|20%
|0.8
|0.6
|20%
|Net profit
|-3.0
|-3.4
|11%
|-3.0
|-3.4
|11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Financial position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cash
|5.2
|7.2
|-28%
|5.2
|7.2
|-28%
|Cash flow from operations
|1.9
|0.0
|-
|1.9
|0.0
|-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ARR subscriptions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ARR
|54.4
|52.2
|4%
|54.4
|52.2
|4%
|Change in ARR
|2.2
|-2.0
|-
|2.2
|-2.0
|-
|Change in ARR %
|4%
|-4%
|-
|4%
|-4%
|-
Financial guidance 2025 (announced on 6 February 2025, unchanged)
|Revenue
|DKK 60-63 million
|EBITDA
|DKK 5-8 million
|ARR subscriptions
|DKK 56-60 million
