ICPI WEEK 2025 Global Media Pick Awards: 12 Companies Recognized For Innovation In Pharma, Cosmetics, And Value Chain

Representatives of the four official media partners of ICPI WEEK 2025, award-winning companies, and event organizer Kyungyon Exhibition Corp. pose for a commemorative photo after the awards ceremony held on Thursday, April 24, at KINTEX Exhibition Center

Editor-in-Chief Manbeena Chawla of BioSpectrum Asia (right) poses with representatives from the companies chosen

Editor-in-Chief Cath Isabedra of Asia Food Journal (left) with award-winning companies

Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Gosse of Industries Cosmétiques (right) with award-winning companies

Editor-in-Chief Daniel Fan of Technology Finance Bureau (left) with award-winning companies

GOYANG, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 20th edition of the International Cosmetic Pharmaceutical Industry Week (ICPI WEEK 2025) concluded successfully after a four-day run from April 22 (Tuesday) to 25 (Friday).Held at KINTEX Exhibition Centers 1 and 2 in Ilsan, this year's ICPI WEEK featured eight exhibitions: KOREA CHEM, CI KOREA, COPHEX, KOREA COLD CHAIN, ESG Sustainable Packaging Fair, KOREA LAB, KOREA PHARM & BIO, and KOREA MAT.Designed to foster collaboration across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, cosmetics, lab analysis, cold chain logistics, chemical processing, packaging, and distribution, the exhibition welcomed 1,200 companies from 25 countries and featured 4,000 booths. More than 50,000 visitors were expected, reflecting strong interest in cross-industry convergence.Notably, this year's ICPI WEEK welcomed four official global media partners: BioSpectrum Asia (Singapore), Asia Food Journal (Singapore), Industries Cosmétiques (France), and Technology Finance Bureau (KJCJJ, China).BioSpectrum Asia, led by Editor-in-Chief Manbeena Chawla, is a leading B2B publication covering the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries in the Asia-Pacific region. With in-depth content tailored for the area, it also serves as a key information hub for U.S. and European readers.Asia Food Journal, edited by Cath Isabedra, is a Singapore-based media outlet focused on the F&B industry across Asia. The journal delivers in-depth analysis on industry trends, technology, sustainability, and market outlooks, enhanced by expert interviews and consumer insights.Industries Cosmétiques, under Editor-in-Chief Nicolas Gosse, is France's top cosmetics and perfume trade magazine. It covers all aspects of the industry, from ingredients and formulation to packaging, CSR, manufacturing, and regulation. Its core readership includes R&D labs and production professionals.Technology Finance Bureau (KJCJJ), founded by Daniel Fan (丁凡), former editor-in-chief of DoNews and prominent Chinese tech influencer with 887,000 Weibo followers, covers emerging technologies, smart manufacturing, and digital economy topics through a range of formats, including news, analysis, video, and live streams.The journalists from these outlets conducted on-site interviews and selected three outstanding exhibitors each for the“Global Media Pick Award.” The award ceremony occurred on the event's third day, April 24, at KINTEX Exhibition Center 1.The companies selected for the Global Media Pick Award by each outlet were as follows:BioSpectrum Asia△ HUCO LAB SOLUTIONS Co., Ltd△ Connietec Inc△ Goojung EnT Co., LtdAsia Food Journal△ DP World Logistics Korea LLC△ CJ Logistics△ THERMO LAB KOREA Co., LtdIndustries Cosmétiques△ BIO-FD&C Co., Ltd△ Chminex Co., Ltd△ MOORIM PAPER Co., LtdTechnology Finance Bureau△ DUKSAN PURE CHEMICALS Co., Ltd△ Korea Powder System Co., Ltd△ Hoong-A Corporation

