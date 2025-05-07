403
Trump suggests national holidays for WWI, WWII triumphs
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has announced plans to establish new national holidays to commemorate America’s victories in World War I and World War II. The initiative is part of his broader effort to encourage Americans to "celebrate our victories again."
In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump argued that the United States played the decisive role in both world wars but has not received due credit. He contrasted this with other Allied nations that mark the end of World War II with national celebrations. Trump emphasized that without U.S. involvement, the wars could have ended with drastically different outcomes.
He proposed November 11, 1918—the date of the WWI armistice—and May 8, 1945—Victory in Europe Day in WWII—as new national holidays. He also reiterated his belief that the U.S. contributed more than any other country to the Allied victories, citing superior strength, courage, and military leadership.
Trump’s remarks reignited international debate. Russian officials, including former President Dmitry Medvedev, labeled Trump’s statements as “pompous nonsense,” pointing to the Soviet Union’s enormous sacrifices, including the loss of 27 million lives. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged American support during the war but argued that the USSR could have defeated Nazi Germany without it, noting that U.S. aid under the Lend-Lease program, though significant, came at a cost and was only repaid in full by Russia in 2006.
British military figure General Lord Dannatt also criticized Trump, accusing him of attempting to rewrite history. While the U.S. and many European countries observe Victory in Europe Day on May 8, Russia celebrates it on May 9, due to the time difference when the German surrender took effect.
