India's Cowardly Attacks Kill 8 Pakistanis, Injure 35 - Pakistan Downs 5 Indian Jets In Fierce Retaliation

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)In a late-night press briefing, Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that eight Pakistani civilians were martyred and 35 injured in a series of unprovoked and cowardly attacks by India across six locations in Pakistan.

According to DG ISPR, the Indian military launched 24 strikes using various weapons, deliberately targeting civilian areas. "Cowardly India has once again resorted to unprovoked aggression, attacking innocent civilians including women and children," said Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif. Among the victims was a three-year-old girl, and two individuals remain missing.

The attacks hit multiple cities including Kotli, Ahmedpur Sharqia, Muzaffarabad, Bagh, and Muridke. In Ahmedpur Sharqia, four separate strikes on Subhan Mosque resulted in five deaths and 31 injuries - six of them women. The assault also destroyed the mosque and damaged family quarters.

In Muzaffarabad's Shahi Wali area, seven strikes were reported. A young girl was injured and Bilal Mosque was completely destroyed. In Kotli, a mosque was hit, killing a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, while a mother and daughter sustained injuries.

In Muridke, four strikes resulted in one death, one injury, and the disappearance of two people. The mosque in the area was demolished, and residential quarters sustained heavy damage. Sialkot's Kotli Loharan village witnessed two attacks with no casualties, while in Shakargarh, two strikes caused minor damage to a dispensary.

General Ahmed Sharif stated, "The Pakistani military is giving a robust and proportionate response. All media houses will be taken to the affected areas today so the world can witness India's naked aggression."

In a swift and decisive retaliation, the Pakistan Air Force shot down five Indian fighter jets and destroyed an enemy brigade headquarters, further escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed nations. The situation remains tense as both sides brace for further developments.