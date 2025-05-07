War Update: 171 Combat Engagements On Frontline Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On May 6, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 171 combat clashes with Russian forces across the multiple sectors of frontline.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this on Facebook in an operational update as of 8:00 on May 7, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops launched four missile strikes, 96 airstrikes, including dropping 187 guided aerial bombs, and carried out over 6,400 shelling attacks, of which 109 involved MLRS. Additionally, the enemy deployed 3,267 kamikaze drones.

Russian airstrikes targeted the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Nova Poltavka, Stara Mykolaivka, Myrnohrad, Bilytske, Yablunivka, Novoolenivka, Poltavka, Pokrovsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Zoria, Novopavlivka, Novopil, Zelene Pole in Donetsk region, Novodarivka, Temyrivka, Olhivske, Huliaipole, Malynivka, Mala Tokmachka, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region, Verbove in Dnipropetrovsk region, and Olhivka, Novooleksandrivka in Kherson region.

Ukrainian aviation, missile forces, and artillery struck 10 clusters of enemy personnel and equipment, one electronic warfare station, one radar station, four UAV control points, four artillery systems, one command post. two ammunition depots.

Russian drone attacks: 40 private buildings and apartment blocks damaged in Kharki

In the Kharkiv sector , eight clashes occurred near Vovchansk and Vovchanski Khutory.

In the Kupiansk sector , three enemy attacks were repelled near Zahryzove and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 21 assaults near Lypove, Nadiya, Zelenyi Hai, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, Torske, and towards Novyi Mir, Zelena Dolyna, and Kolodiazi.

In the Kramatorsk sector , five engagements occurred near Kurdiumivka and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector , eight attacks were recorded near Dachne, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders halted 77 enemy attacks in and around Kalynove, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Kotlyne, Udachne, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Troitske, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, Sribne, Andriivka, Malynivka, Nova Poltavka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Myroliubivka, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Ukraine's forces repelled 23 assaults near Kostiantynopil, Pryvilne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Shevchenko, Novopil, Odradne.

In the Huliaipole sector , the Russians launched two attacks near Vysoke.

In the Orikhiv sector , four unsuccessful enemy attacks occurred near Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , one failed Russian attack was reported.

In the Kursk sector , Ukraine's forces repelled 11 attacks. Russian forces carried out 336 artillery strikes (14 using MLRS), and 12 airstrikes with 18 guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , no signs of offensive group formations were spotted.

No enemy warships in Ukrainian seas

As previously reported by Ukrinform, from February 24, 2022, to May 7, 2025, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine are estimated at approximately 960,770 personnel, with 1,270 losses recorded over the past 24 hours.