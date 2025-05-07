403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
India Launches Missile Strikes Across Pakistan
(MENAFN) On late Tuesday, India announced that it had launched missile strikes on several urban areas within Pakistan and regions of Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
The action was accompanied by a series of explosions that echoed across various parts of Pakistani territory, including areas under its control in Kashmir.
Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s armed forces, informed a local news outlet, that India had launched missiles into cities such as Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli from Indian airspace.
He verified that the attacks had resulted in a minimum of three fatalities and left more than a dozen individuals wounded.
In response, Chaudhry stated that Pakistan had initiated counter-offensive measures against India.
A formal announcement from India’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that Indian troops had initiated a military operation called "Operation Sindoor", striking nine distinct targets in Pakistan.
The Indian government stated that the operation specifically aimed to damage "terrorist infrastructure" in both Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, allegedly used to organize and orchestrate attacks on Indian soil.
According to the same statement, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."
The declaration emphasized that Indian forces had exercised caution and strategic precision, deliberately avoiding any escalation by refraining from attacking Pakistan’s military installations.
The action was accompanied by a series of explosions that echoed across various parts of Pakistani territory, including areas under its control in Kashmir.
Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s armed forces, informed a local news outlet, that India had launched missiles into cities such as Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, Muzaffarabad, and Kotli from Indian airspace.
He verified that the attacks had resulted in a minimum of three fatalities and left more than a dozen individuals wounded.
In response, Chaudhry stated that Pakistan had initiated counter-offensive measures against India.
A formal announcement from India’s Ministry of Defense confirmed that Indian troops had initiated a military operation called "Operation Sindoor", striking nine distinct targets in Pakistan.
The Indian government stated that the operation specifically aimed to damage "terrorist infrastructure" in both Pakistan and Pakistan-controlled Kashmir, allegedly used to organize and orchestrate attacks on Indian soil.
According to the same statement, "Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution."
The declaration emphasized that Indian forces had exercised caution and strategic precision, deliberately avoiding any escalation by refraining from attacking Pakistan’s military installations.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment