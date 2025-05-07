403
Sec. Rubio: US, Caribbean Countries Urgently Need To Strengthen Partnerships
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 7 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stressed late Tuesday the "urgent" need for his country to strengthen partnership with Caribbean nations, indicating that Washington cooperated with the Caribbean in various domains namely illegal immigration, a priority for the Trump administration.
In a statement on X, Rubio said, "We must strengthen our partnerships with Caribbean nations to ensure the safety and prosperity of our citizens."
"Good to meet with seven Prime Ministers from the Caribbean to discuss ways we can strengthen our cooperation to combat drug and firearms trafficking, forced labor, and illegal immigration -- all of which are challenges that contribute to violence and instability in our communities and across our region."
Meanwhile, the State department said in a statement, "Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with the heads of government from the Eastern Caribbean and the Bahamas to underscore the urgent need for enhanced regional cooperation to combat drug and firearms trafficking and illegal migration -- key drivers of violence and instability."
"He encouraged Caribbean partners to strengthen intelligence-sharing, security cooperation, and border security through initiatives like the Caribbean Basin Security Initiative," the statement added.
"Secretary Rubio urged our partners to make responsible, transparent decisions when selecting vendors and contractors for critical infrastructure projects, ensuring they are not vulnerable to privacy and security risks and exploitation by malign actors like the Chinese Communist Party."
"He also reaffirmed our commitment to holding accountable Cuban regime officials, foreign government officials, and those involved in facilitating the regime's forced labor scheme, including Cuba's medical missions."
The State Department noted, "With hurricane season less than one month away, Secretary Rubio announced the reactivation of two U.S.-administered programs to strengthen early warning systems and provide rapid, life-saving assistance across the Caribbean."
Rubio, back in March, carried out a two-day tour to the Caribbean sea region with illegal immigration and combating cross borders crime being amongst the chief issues discussed during the visits.
The tour included Jamaica, Guyana, and Suriname. (end)
