Sec. Rubio: US Monitoring India, Pakistan Situation Closely


2025-05-07 02:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 7 (KUNA) -- The US is monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan "closely", after the former launched military strikes against targets in Pakistan, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio late Tuesday.
In a statement on X, Rubio said, "I am monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely."
"I echo president Trump's comments earlier today that this hopefully ends quickly and will continue to engage both Indian and Pakistani leadership towards a peaceful resolution," he added.
Earlier, President Trump said that he hoped clashes between India and Pakistan end "very quickly," after New Delhi's forces launched strikes and Islamabad vowed retaliation.
India claims that it struck targets in Pakistan, which Delhi accused of carrying out a "terrorist" attack in India-control Kashmir region back in April 22, an allegation Islamabad vehemently denied.
The attack resulted in the death of 26 individuals, which trigged India to vow retaliation against Pakistan. (end)
