Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Claims To Shoot Down 5 Indian Fighter Jets


2025-05-07 02:02:48
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, May 7 (KUNA) -- Defense Minister of Pakistan, Khawaja Asif on Wednesday claimed that Pakistan has shot down five Indian fighter jets after Indian airstrikes on six locations inside Pakistani territory.
In a statement to the media, the Defense Minister said that Pakistan has shot down five Indian planes and multiple unmanned aerial vehicles with check posts destroyed along the Line of Control (LoC).
The claim was also verified by the Federal Information Minister, Attaullah Tarar who said that the jets were shot in Akhnoor, Ambala, Barnala and in Jammu.
He said, "We also shot down quad copters and a big drone. It is an ongoing situation; we need to see what India does."
The five Indian fighter jets included three Rafale planes and one each of Russian planes, a Su-30 and MiG-29.
The prime minister has summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee on Wednesday. (end)
