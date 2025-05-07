403
India Hits 9 Pakistan Targets As Indian Operation Sindoor Launched
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 7 (KUNA) -- Indian defense authorities said on Wednesday that its armed forces carried out strikes against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
A statement from the Indian Defense Ministry early morning today said that the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor hitting nine terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.
"Our actions have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature. No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution," it said.
The Defense Ministry further said that these steps come in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were killed.
"We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable," India said. (end)
