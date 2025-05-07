403
Rubio: US Receives Venezuelans Held Hostage By Maduro Regime In Caracas
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 7 (KUNA) -- Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on late Tuesday the US received Venezuelans who were held hostages at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas by the regime of President Nicolas Maduro, whose term has ended.
In a statement on X, Secretary Rubio said, "The U.S. welcomes the successful rescue of all hostages held by the Maduro regime at the Argentinian Embassy in Caracas."
"Following a precise operation, all hostages are now safely on U.S. soil. Maduro's illegitimate regime has undermined Venezuela's institutions, violated human rights, and endangered our regional security, "he added.
"We extend our gratitude to all personnel involved in this operation and to our partners who assisted in securing the safe liberation of these Venezuelan heroes."
Last August, the US recognized opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez as the winner of the elections held in Venezuela in 2024 due to undeniable evidence.
The US administration refuted Maduros claims against the opposition leaders, saying that his threats to arrest them, including Conzalez, as an attempt to curb democracy and remain in power.
Venezuelans came out in protest to the win of Maduro who took control of the country since the death of former President Hugo Chavez in 2013. (end)
