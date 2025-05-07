403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump assures ‘a lot of people know’ who bombed Nord Stream
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has downplayed accusations that Russia was behind the 2022 explosions that damaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines. During a press event at the White House, Trump questioned the logic of the theory that Russia sabotaged its own infrastructure and suggested that many people already know the true perpetrator — though he did not name anyone directly.
The Nord Stream pipelines, crucial for transporting Russian gas to Germany and other parts of Europe, were severely damaged by underwater blasts in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. Addressing the issue, a journalist from ZeroHedge — a libertarian financial blog now granted access to White House press briefings — asked Trump if his administration would investigate the matter.
Trump responded by ridiculing the idea that Russia was responsible. “If you can believe it, they said Russia blew it up,” he said. He added that an investigation might not even be necessary, implying that people in certain circles already know who was responsible.
ZeroHedge interpreted Trump’s remarks as a possible reference to classified intelligence and pointed to a 2023 investigative report by Seymour Hersh. In the report, Hersh alleged that then-President Joe Biden had ordered the destruction of Nord Stream, with U.S. Navy divers planting explosives during a NATO exercise months before the blasts. The White House strongly denied these claims, labeling them as fiction.
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have also accused the United States of orchestrating the sabotage. They argue that the U.S. had both the means and motive, particularly since the incident forced Europe to rely more heavily on American liquefied natural gas.
The Nord Stream pipelines, crucial for transporting Russian gas to Germany and other parts of Europe, were severely damaged by underwater blasts in the Baltic Sea in September 2022. Addressing the issue, a journalist from ZeroHedge — a libertarian financial blog now granted access to White House press briefings — asked Trump if his administration would investigate the matter.
Trump responded by ridiculing the idea that Russia was responsible. “If you can believe it, they said Russia blew it up,” he said. He added that an investigation might not even be necessary, implying that people in certain circles already know who was responsible.
ZeroHedge interpreted Trump’s remarks as a possible reference to classified intelligence and pointed to a 2023 investigative report by Seymour Hersh. In the report, Hersh alleged that then-President Joe Biden had ordered the destruction of Nord Stream, with U.S. Navy divers planting explosives during a NATO exercise months before the blasts. The White House strongly denied these claims, labeling them as fiction.
Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin, have also accused the United States of orchestrating the sabotage. They argue that the U.S. had both the means and motive, particularly since the incident forced Europe to rely more heavily on American liquefied natural gas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment