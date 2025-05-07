Will A $1 Trillion Defense Budget Better Protect America?

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Office of Management and Budget (OMB) has sent the Trump administration's FY2026 “Skinny Budget” to Congress, and it's a whopper. Overall, it cuts billions of dollars of spending, but for the first time, the proposed defense budget tops US$1 trillion.

It far exceeds armaments spending anywhere in the world. And it is supposed to protect US territory and to assure American military dominance globally. But does it?

Note that a“Skinny Budget” is just that – an outline that lacks detail about where the money will go. Details are left for the“real” budget submission that will be sent to Congress later this year.

Note, too, that while the proposed expenditures are for 2026, they create obligations that will last for years and in some cases decades. New programs, except under unusual circumstances, will be paid for in future budgets for their projected lifespan.

The new budget has big money for the B-21“Raider,” a $700 million unarmed platform that is supposed to replace the B-2“Spirit” bomber, which costs $2 billion per unit. But don't believe the B-21 price tag because it will be far more, probably coming close to the B-2's outlay.

Why not keep the B-2 for the long term and drop the B-21? Because common sense and cost saving are apparently not part of the US Air Force's arsenal.

The US Army, after what it has seen in Ukraine, is making changes. One good sign is getting rid of the new M-10 Light Tank, which was too heavy to cross many European bridges and to be airlifted into conflict areas. Nor was it survivable.

The delivered current cost is $15 million per unit. Apparently, 80 have been sent to the Army, and the sunk cost in the program is reportedly $7.2 billion – money down the drain.

Members of the North Carolina Air National Guard assess an Army M10 Booker Combat Vehicle before it is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in North Carolina on Aug. 3, 2024. Photo: US Army / Staff Sgt. Reanna Hartgrove