BIGC Launches Ticket Sales For YE(Kanye West)'S YE LIVE IN KOREA, PRESENTED BY COUPANG PLAY

SEOUL, South Korea, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global enter-tech platform BIGC has opened ticket sales for YE(Kanye West)'s concert in Korea, YE LIVE IN KOREA, PRESENTED BY COUPANG PLAY.

'YE LIVE IN KOREA' will take place on Saturday, May 31 at 8:00 PM KST at Incheon Munhak Stadium and marks YE's first solo concert in Korea. The show will feature the world's first live performance of the Donda 2 album. As this is his first official concert in about nine years since the 2016 world tour, anticipation from fans is at an all-time high. Additionally, the Yeezy 10 fashion show will be revealed during the concert, adding a unique visual element to the event.

Tickets went on sale on Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 PM KST through BIGC's official website and app, with a purchase limit of up to four tickets per person. As a platform with over 80% of its users from overseas fandoms, BIGC is offering ticket sales for YE's concert with a global audience in mind. Tickets are available in Japan, the United States, Canada, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. For full details, visit the official website ( ). In Korea, tickets are available exclusively through Coupang Play.

Meanwhile, BIGC continues to build a strong track record not only in global live streaming of K-pop artists and top K-drama stars' concerts, but also in concert production and commerce. Starting with global ticket sales for YE's Korea concert, BIGC aims to create unforgettable experiences that connect global artists with fans around the world.

