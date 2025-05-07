Dental Consumables Market Projected To Hit USD 70.55 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Demand For Aesthetic And Restorative Dental Care – SNS Insider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to Research by SNS Insider, The Dental Consumables Market Poised for Robust Growth Driven by Technological Advancements, Aging Population, and Rising Cosmetic Dentistry Demand. Austin, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Consumables Market Size & Growth Analysis: According to SNS Insider, The Dental Consumables Market was estimated at USD 34.55 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 70.55 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.27% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The dental consumables market is expanding in volume considerably, attributed to the increasing prevalence of oral diseases and surging demand for restorative and aesthetic dental services. Increased dental awareness, improvements in technology, and expansion of dental tourism are propelling growth in the market, as well.

Get a Sample Report of Dental Consumables Market@ The U.S. Dental Consumables Market was estimated at USD 13.57 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 26.22 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 7.61% during the forecast period of 2024-2032. The United States led the North American dental consumables market, generating a large share of the region's revenue. The country's strong dental infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and widespread use of advanced dental technologies are the reasons behind its leadership. The U.S. market is expected to sustain its growth momentum, fueled by trends like an aging population, growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and positive reimbursement policies. Key Dental Consumables Companies Profiled in the Report

Dentsply Sirona – Ceram.x, CEREC Tessera, WaveOne Gold, Ankylos, Byte Clear Aligners

Straumann Holding – BLX Implant System, Roxolid, ClearCorrect Aligners, Straumann Biomaterials

3M – Filtek Restoratives, RelyX Cements, Clarity Aligners, Impregum Impression Materials

Henry Schein, Inc. – Acclean Prophy Paste, Bioactive Restoratives, Orthodontic Adhesives

Patterson Companies, Inc. – TPH Spectra Restoratives, CorePaste, Patterson Impression Materials

Envista (Danaher Corporation) – Nobel Biocare Implants, Ormco Damon Braces, KaVo Restorative Solutions

Zimmer Biomet – Tapered Screw-Vent Implants, Trabecular Metal Dental Implants, Puros Bone Grafts

Ivoclar – IPS e.max Restoratives, Tetric N-Ceram, Variolink Esthetic Cement

Coltene Group – HyFlex EDM Files, ParaCore Cement, Brilliant EverGlow Composite Benco Dental – Pro-Sys Fluoride Varnish, Benco Branded Restoratives & Adhesives Dental Consumables Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 34.55 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 70.55 billion CAGR CAGR of 8.27% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segment Analysis

By Product, Dental Implants Segment Dominates the Market, CAD/CAM Devices to Register Fastest Growth

The segment of dental implants dominated the dental consumables market in 2023 with 15.5% market share because of the growing incidence of tooth loss, rising geriatric population, and heightened demand for long-term restorative options. Dental implants over conventional dentures are preferred as they are more durable, have a better aesthetic value, and enhance oral function. Further, developments in implant materials like zirconium and titanium improved acceptance and clinical results. The increasing knowledge about oral care and the increasing popularity of cosmetic dental treatments also helped the segment grow. Also, supportive insurance coverage in developed economies and increased disposable income in urban areas increased dental implant demand across the world.

The CAD/CAM devices segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, led by the digitization of dentistry. CAD/CAM computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing technologies facilitate highly accurate and efficient manufacturing of dental restorations like crowns, bridges, and veneers. Growing demand is fueled by greater demand for same-day restorations, enhanced patient expectations for minimally invasive and esthetic treatments, and decreased clinical chair time. Moreover, dental practitioners are increasingly making investments in digital workflows to enhance accuracy and productivity. The coupling of CAD/CAM with 3D printing and intraoral scanning is also driving market expansion.

By Specialty, General Dentistry Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the general dentistry segment led the dental consumables market with a 54.4% market share, with the ubiquitous need for standard dental procedures like cleaning, filling, fluoride therapy, and preventive therapy. General dentists are typically the first providers of dental services to the vast majority of patients, thus finding this specialty at the heart of overall oral care delivery. The growing incidence of dental caries, gingivitis, and other prevalent conditions among all age groups fuels steady demand for general dental care. Moreover, increasing awareness of oral hygiene, increasing access to dental care in developing countries, and government-sponsored dental health programs further fueled the supremacy of this segment.

By End-Use, the Dental Clinics Segment Dominates the Market

In 2023, the dental clinics segment led the dental consumables market with 63.8% market share because they were highly prevalent and easily accessible, and provided a wide array of services ranging from preventive care to complex restorative services. Dental clinics are generally the first point of contact for patients seeking oral healthcare and are therefore central to the use of dental consumables. The increased prevalence of oral diseases, as well as raised awareness about oral care, has led to increased patient visits to clinics. Moreover, improvements in dental technology and the presence of professional experts in these locations have further established them as top players in the market.

For A Detailed Briefing Session with Our Team of Analysts, Connect with Us Now@

Dental Consumables Market Segmentation

By Product



Dental Implants

Crowns & Bridges

Dental Biomaterials

Orthodontic Materials

Endodontic Materials

Periodontic Materials

Dentures

CAD/CAM Devices

Retail Dental Hygiene Essentials Others

By Specialty



General

Pediatric

Endodontics Oral Surgery

By End-Use



Hospitals Dental Clinics

North America Leads the Dental Consumables Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Fastest Growth

North America led the dental consumables market in 2023 with 44.4% market share through its well-developed dental care infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure per capita, and extensive oral health consciousness. The presence of a high number of well-trained dental care professionals, improved reimbursement policies, and the timely introduction of advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing also enhanced regional demand. Increases in geriatric populations and higher cosmetic dental treatments were also primary drivers of regional market leadership.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the dental consumables market over the forecast period as a result of rising disposable incomes, improved access to dental care, and rising dental tourism in countries like India, China, and Thailand. The efforts of the government to enhance healthcare infrastructure and increase awareness for oral hygiene have also increased demand.





Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Dental Consumables Sales and Adoption Trends (2023), by Region

5.2 Healthcare Expenditure and Cost Trends (2023)

5.3 Emerging Technologies and Innovations in Dental Consumables

5.4 Regulatory and Compliance Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Dental Consumables Market by Product

8. Dental Consumables Market by Specialty

9. Dental Consumables Market by End-Use

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profiles

13. Use Cases and Best Practices

14. Conclusion

