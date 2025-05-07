Dental Consumables Market Projected To Hit USD 70.55 Billion By 2032 Amid Rising Demand For Aesthetic And Restorative Dental Care – SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|US$ 34.55 billion
|Market Size by 2032
|US$ 70.55 billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 8.27% From 2024 to 2032
|Base Year
|2023
|Forecast Period
|2024-2032
|Historical Data
|2020-2022
|Key Regional Coverage
|North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)
Segment Analysis
By Product, Dental Implants Segment Dominates the Market, CAD/CAM Devices to Register Fastest Growth
The segment of dental implants dominated the dental consumables market in 2023 with 15.5% market share because of the growing incidence of tooth loss, rising geriatric population, and heightened demand for long-term restorative options. Dental implants over conventional dentures are preferred as they are more durable, have a better aesthetic value, and enhance oral function. Further, developments in implant materials like zirconium and titanium improved acceptance and clinical results. The increasing knowledge about oral care and the increasing popularity of cosmetic dental treatments also helped the segment grow. Also, supportive insurance coverage in developed economies and increased disposable income in urban areas increased dental implant demand across the world.
The CAD/CAM devices segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, led by the digitization of dentistry. CAD/CAM computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing technologies facilitate highly accurate and efficient manufacturing of dental restorations like crowns, bridges, and veneers. Growing demand is fueled by greater demand for same-day restorations, enhanced patient expectations for minimally invasive and esthetic treatments, and decreased clinical chair time. Moreover, dental practitioners are increasingly making investments in digital workflows to enhance accuracy and productivity. The coupling of CAD/CAM with 3D printing and intraoral scanning is also driving market expansion.
By Specialty, General Dentistry Segment Dominates the Market
In 2023, the general dentistry segment led the dental consumables market with a 54.4% market share, with the ubiquitous need for standard dental procedures like cleaning, filling, fluoride therapy, and preventive therapy. General dentists are typically the first providers of dental services to the vast majority of patients, thus finding this specialty at the heart of overall oral care delivery. The growing incidence of dental caries, gingivitis, and other prevalent conditions among all age groups fuels steady demand for general dental care. Moreover, increasing awareness of oral hygiene, increasing access to dental care in developing countries, and government-sponsored dental health programs further fueled the supremacy of this segment.
By End-Use, the Dental Clinics Segment Dominates the Market
In 2023, the dental clinics segment led the dental consumables market with 63.8% market share because they were highly prevalent and easily accessible, and provided a wide array of services ranging from preventive care to complex restorative services. Dental clinics are generally the first point of contact for patients seeking oral healthcare and are therefore central to the use of dental consumables. The increased prevalence of oral diseases, as well as raised awareness about oral care, has led to increased patient visits to clinics. Moreover, improvements in dental technology and the presence of professional experts in these locations have further established them as top players in the market.
Dental Consumables Market Segmentation
By Product
- Dental Implants Crowns & Bridges Dental Biomaterials Orthodontic Materials Endodontic Materials Periodontic Materials Dentures CAD/CAM Devices Retail Dental Hygiene Essentials Others
By Specialty
- General Pediatric Endodontics Oral Surgery
By End-Use
- Hospitals Dental Clinics
North America Leads the Dental Consumables Market, Asia-Pacific to Register Fastest Growth
North America led the dental consumables market in 2023 with 44.4% market share through its well-developed dental care infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure per capita, and extensive oral health consciousness. The presence of a high number of well-trained dental care professionals, improved reimbursement policies, and the timely introduction of advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM systems and 3D printing also enhanced regional demand. Increases in geriatric populations and higher cosmetic dental treatments were also primary drivers of regional market leadership.
Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the fastest in the dental consumables market over the forecast period as a result of rising disposable incomes, improved access to dental care, and rising dental tourism in countries like India, China, and Thailand. The efforts of the government to enhance healthcare infrastructure and increase awareness for oral hygiene have also increased demand.
