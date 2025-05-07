Operation Sindoor: From Schools, Colleges To Airport Here's What Is Closed In J&K And Parts Of North India

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a major development during the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces, in a joint military action, launched Operation Sindoor , striking terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (Pok) after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Following the military strikes, several airports, schools and other institutions are closed in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), parts of North India.

Here's a list of what's shut in J&K and parts of North India –Srinagar Airport

The Srinagar Airport will remain closed for civilian flights on Wednesday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) confirmed the closure of the airfield at Srinagar Airport.

Director Srinagar Airport Javed Anjum confirmed to a local news agency in Kashmir that the“Airfield is closed, and today no civil flights will be operated from Srinagar Airport.”

Educational institutions

Schools and colleges in three districts of Kashmir will be closed today, as per an official directive.

“Considering the present situation education institutions, schools, colleges in Baramulla, Kupwara and Gurez will remain closed for today. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and stay calm, while follow official advisories as a precautionary measure,” Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri stated, local news media reported.

| Operation Sindoor Live: India begins press conference

The educational institutions across the five border districts of Jammu will remain closed on Wednesday.

"In view of the prevailing situation, all schools, colleges and educational institutions in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Rajouri and Poonch will remain closed today," Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar said on X.

Additionally, schools in border districts of Punjab's Ferozepur, Pathankot and Amritsar will be shut on Wednesday amid the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

Exams postponed

The Kashmir University informed that all examinations scheduled for today, May 7, 2025, are postponed.“Fresh date for the conduct of postponed papers shall be notified separately,” the directive said.

Impact on flights

Several airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers, indicating possible disruptions in flights to and from cities including Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, and Dharamshala.

Airlines, including SpiceJet and Indigo, have issued advisories, while Air India has cancelled all its flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot – till 12 noon on 7 May. Two international flights via Amritsar are being diverted to Delhi.