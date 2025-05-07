India Enhances Security At Hydropower Plants Amid Escalating Tensions With Pakistan

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: Following precision strikes by Indian armed forces on terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the government has heightened security at hydropower facilities across the country, according to two officials aware of the matter.

"Security at hydro projects has been enhanced in view of the current security situation," said one of the two people mentioned above.

While hydropower installations are generally well-secured, the second official said that security protocols are intensified during times of heightened tension.

The development comes as state-run NHPC is desilting some of its projects in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly the Baglihar and Salal hydropower plants, to create more space for water storage.

"Desilting at these projects was earlier restricted under the Indus Water Treaty. With the treaty now in abeyance, we have the opportunity to remove the silt and clean up the dam. It's usually a routine process at all hydroproject plants across the country," the first official added.

On 29 April, Mint reported that India plans to fast-track several hydropower project on rivers flowing into Pakistan, including new projects on the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers and their tributaries. This follows India's decision to suspend the 1960 Indus Water Treaty after the 22 April terrorist attacks in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Key hydropower projects now being expedited include Sawalkot (1,856 MW), Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Ratle (850 MW), Bursar (800 MW), Kiru (624 MW), and Kirthai I & II (1,320 MW).

The Centre is also preparing for mock drills in major cities-Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune-to test emergency response systems in hospitals, schools, and government offices.

Organized by the National Disaster Management Authority, the drills will test emergency response in hospitals, schools, and government offices. The drills are aimed at strengthening preparedness against“new and complex threats,” according to the Union ministry of home affairs.

Early Wednesday, the Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes on nine terror-linked sites under 'Operation Sindoor '.

