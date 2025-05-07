Operation Sindoor Dismantled Terrorist Infra After Pahalgam Probe Revealed Pakistan Link, Says Foreign Secretary

MENAFN - Live Mint) Foreign secretary Vikram Misri said that India launched Operation Sindoor early on Wednesday morning exercising its right to respond to Pahalgam terror attack and preempt as well as deter more such cross-border attacks.

These actions were measured, non escalatory, proportionate and responsible. They focused on dismantling the terrorist infrastructure and disabling terrorists likely to be sent across to India," Misri said at a press conference.

| Operation Sindoor Live: Women officers share real-time operation details

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said early Wednesday morning. In all, 9 areas have been targetted, the government said in the statement codenaming the strike 'Operation Sindoor.'

The strike comes two weeks after the 22 April Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's hill station.

Despite a fortnight having passed since the attacks, there has been no demonstrable step from Pakistan to take action against the terrorist infrastructure on its territory or on territory under its control, Misri said.

“Instead, all it has indulged in are denials and allegations. Our intelligence monitoring of Pakistan-based terrorist modules indicated that further attacks against India were impending. There was thus a compulsion both to deter and to preempt,” Misri said.

Wing cdr Vyomika Singh and Col Sofiya Qureshi also accompanied Misri at the Press Conferece. The two officers breifed the media about the Indian strikes.

“The group calling itself The Resistance Front has claimed responsibility for the attack. This group is a front for the UN-proscribed Pakistani terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Misri said.

“It is notable that India had given inputs about the TRF in the half-yearly report to the monitoring team of the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee in May and November 2024, bringing out its role as a cover for Pakistan-based terrorist groups earlier too. In December 2023, India had informed the monitoring team about Lashkar and Jaish-e-Mohammed, operating through small terror groups such as the TRF,” he added.

The Resistance Front (TRF ), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, is behind Tuesday's terrorist attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran said Misri.

The attack in Pahalgam – a popular tourist destination inSouth Kashmir's Anantnag district – was carried out on a day when US Vice PresidentJD Vance was in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on a state visit to Saudi Arabia. Modi cut short his visit and landed in Delhi on Wednesday morning.

“Identification of the attackers, based on eyewitness accounts as well as other information available to law enforcement agencies, has also progressed, our intelligence has developed an accurate picture of the planners and backers of this team,” Misir said.