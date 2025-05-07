25 Mins Of Operation Sindoor - Terrorist Camps Destroyed, No Civilian Casualties: Top 10 Points From Govt Briefing

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a briefing on 'Operation Sindoor', India informed the media that the joint military operation targeting Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) lasted around 25 minutes. The strikes began at 1:05 am and concluded by 1:30 am in the early hours of Wednesday, May 7. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi led the briefing.

Col Sofiya Qureshi said the nine targets hit during Operation Sindoor were chosen based on intelligence inputs and "no military installation were targeted in the Indian strikes against terror. Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the locations were chosen to avoid civilian infrastructure and damage to civilians.

Responding to the misinformation circulated by Pakistan on the deaths of civilians, Col Sofiya Qureshi clarified that till now,“there are no reports of civilian casualties in Pakistan” following the Operation Sindoor.

Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said the Operation Sindoor was launched to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack, that left 26 persons dead, and their families. She said nine terrorist camps were“completely destroyed” in the military action by India.

“Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said.

More details are being updated