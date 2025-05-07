Sierra Leone’S President Julius Maada Bio Receives Annual Public Procurement Compliance Reports, Urges Digital Reforms To Curb Wastage

His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio has officially received the Annual Public Procurement Compliance Assessment Reports for the years 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 from the Chief Executive Officer of the National Public Procurement Authority (NPPA), Mr. Fodie J. Konneh.

The reports provide a comprehensive evaluation of public procurement practices across 178 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), local councils, and government-funded projects nationwide. They serve as a critical tool for assessing the effectiveness, efficiency, transparency, and legal compliance of the public procurement system, while also identifying year-on-year progress, persistent challenges, and offering actionable recommendations for improved accountability and value for public spending.

Presenting the reports on behalf of the NPPA Board, Management, and Staff, CEO Fodie J. Konneh thanked President Bio for granting audience for the presentation, which fulfills a statutory mandate to prepare an annual report on the overall functioning of the public procurement system, including a profile of procurement activities.

Mr. Konneh highlighted that the reports were developed through an evidence-based assessment process, with a focus on compliance with procurement laws and regulations, contract management efficiency, trends in procurement methods and thresholds, and strategic recommendations aimed at strengthening institutional performance.

He noted a significant increase in the use of competitive procurement methods, particularly open bidding, which has become more widely adopted across MDAs. Compliance levels have improved steadily, from 40 percent in 2021 to over 60 percent in 2023. However, he acknowledged ongoing challenges, including weak recordkeeping, insufficient procurement planning, and gaps in post-award contract management.

The CEO further underscored the NPPA's commitment to driving transformative reforms, noting that since his appointment, the Authority has laid a solid foundation to digitize procurement processes. He explained that embracing digital systems would help eliminate wastage, enhance transparency, and ensure value for money in public expenditures.

In his response, President Julius Maada Bio expressed gratitude to the NPPA leadership and staff for their diligence in compiling the reports. He reiterated his government's commitment to maximizing value for public funds through improved procurement practices and welcomed the push for digital transformation in the sector.

“As a government, we are focused on delivering value for money. That's why we have laws and institutions in place to enforce accountability,” the President said.“I commend your reform efforts, especially in moving procurement activities online, which will reduce physical interaction with funds and minimize wastage.”

President Bio acknowledged the resource constraints under which the NPPA operates but praised the team's commitment to controlling public expenditure. He encouraged the Authority to remain vigilant, stating,“Even when some try to beat the system, your hard work must ensure that integrity prevails.”

He also called on the NPPA to mentor the next generation of procurement professionals:“Use your expertise to guide and train others. This is a statutory function and essential to public service delivery. Your continued hard work in the public interest is vital to avoiding misconceptions about the important work you do.”

The presentation ceremony marks a significant milestone in the country's ongoing efforts to institutionalize transparent and efficient public procurement processes that serve the interests of the state and its citizens.

