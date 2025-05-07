Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
وزيرة العلاقات الدولية في ناميبيا تتسلم نسخة من أوراق اعتماد سفير قطر


2025-05-07 02:00:11
(MENAFN- APO Group)


تسلمت سعادة السيدة سلمى أشيبالا موسافي، وزيرة العلاقات الدولية والتجارة في جمهورية ناميبيا، نسخة من أوراق اعتماد سعادة السيد مبارك بن ناصر آل خليفة، سفيراً فوق العادة مفوضاً لدولة قطر (غير مقيم) لدى ناميبيا.

توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.

MENAFN07052025004934011406ID1109516620

