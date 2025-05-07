403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
وزيرة العلاقات الدولية في ناميبيا تتسلم نسخة من أوراق اعتماد سفير قطر
(MENAFN- APO Group)
تسلمت سعادة السيدة سلمى أشيبالا موسافي، وزيرة العلاقات الدولية والتجارة في جمهورية ناميبيا، نسخة من أوراق اعتماد سعادة السيد مبارك بن ناصر آل خليفة، سفيراً فوق العادة مفوضاً لدولة قطر (غير مقيم) لدى ناميبيا.توزيع APO Group بالنيابة عن Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment